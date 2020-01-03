Best-selling author Mitch Albom heads to Richmond for fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An internationally best-selling author and journalist is heading to Richmond, and you are invited to join him.
Mitch Albom, who wrote “Tuesdays with Morrie”, is heading to the Tuckahoe Woman’s Club next Thursday, January 9th from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m., to talk about his new book, “Finding Chika.”
The book celebrates the short life of a young Haitian orphan named Chika, who forever changed Albom’s heart.
Proceeds from the event will go directly towards scholarships for local high school students.
