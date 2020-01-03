Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated an Amber Alert for a boy possibly abducted by an “armed and dangerous” man.
Julian Boyd, 6, was taken from a home in Sherwood around 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
It’s believed he was taken by 33-year-old Napolean Haire of Little Rock, who police considered “armed and dangerous.”
At 12:32 p.m., ASP stated the alert had been inactivated.
The Arkansas Department of Corrections stated Boyd had been found safe, and that agents with the Arkansas Community Corrections Special Response Team had arrested Haire.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.