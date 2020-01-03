Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy

Julian Boyd, 6, was taken from a home in North Little Rock around 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 3, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST - Updated January 3 at 2:01 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated an Amber Alert for a boy possibly abducted by an “armed and dangerous” man.

Julian Boyd, 6, was taken from a home in Sherwood around 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

It’s believed he was taken by 33-year-old Napolean Haire of Little Rock, who police considered “armed and dangerous.”

At 12:32 p.m., ASP stated the alert had been inactivated.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections stated Boyd had been found safe, and that agents with the Arkansas Community Corrections Special Response Team had arrested Haire.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections reported Julian Boyd had been found safe, and the man suspected of taking him was in custody. (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)

