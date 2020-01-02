Unite the Right speaker arrested in Florida

Mugshot for Augustus Sol Invictus provided by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office
January 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM EST - Updated January 2 at 3:15 PM

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities say they have arrested a white nationalist who ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Miami Herald reports that 36-year-old Augustus Sol Invictus was arrested Monday at a mall by Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. He was arrested on a warrant issued out of South Carolina charging him with kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Jail records show that Invictus is being held without bond and is to appear before a judge on Jan. 15.

