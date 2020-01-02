Server from local restaurant receives huge tip from patrons

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A server from The Dairy Bar received a generous tip from the World Art Group.
“I’m still thinking about it,” Owner of The Dairy Bar William Webb said.
It’s a staple in the Scotts Addition community.
The Dairy Bar has served food and shakes to the community since 1946.
“I opened up the envelope and it was a magical surprise,” Webb said.
The community is pouring back into one of their own.
It was a busy Christmas Eve day for the restaurant and one waitress.
A group of seven came in to eat and left a huge $700 tip for the waitress.
“Each one of those patrons I’m assuming because there were seven of them left $100,” Webb said.
The waitress doesn’t want to be identified but says the kind gesture will go a long way.
The owner William Webb says it’s a first.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business for 41 years and something like this has never occurred for us,” Webb said.
Webb says it was members from the World Art Group who made the big contribution.
"The server went back to the table in tears and thanked them over and over again,” Webb said.
Webb says he had just seen a $1200 tip left in Georgia and other places but never thought the kindness would make it’s way close to home.
“It happened here in Richmond! It happened HERE so we are just so thankful it was a win-win for everyone,” Webb said.
