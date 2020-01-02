Senior Alert canceled after missing man found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been canceled for a missing man after he has been found.
Roanoke police to Troopers that Mario Robert Aversa, 74, of Roanoke had been found safe.
He was last seen walking down Williamson Road around 6 p.m. on Jan. 1. Aversa was wearing a red plaid/checkered shirt, light blue jeans and a green trench coat.
Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance posed a credible threat to his health and safety.
