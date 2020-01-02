Samford looks to extend streak vs VMI

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Samford has depended on senior leadership this year while VMI has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Bulldogs, seniors Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's total scoring, including 64 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 47 percent of VMI's scoring this season and 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games.