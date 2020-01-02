Richmond police investigating series of trash can fires

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating three trash can fires that happened along West Broad Street.
Police and fire crews were called to 1100, 1400 and 1600 blocks of West Broad Street for three separate trash can fires around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. VCU police also assisted.
Firefighters put out the fires. One of the cans melted as a result of the fire, but there was little property damage, according to a VCU Alert.
No one was injured.
Police are searching for a suspect.
Richmond and VCU police have increased patrols in the area.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.