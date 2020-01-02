Police search for man wanted for multiple shoplifting incidents

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to multiple thefts.
Police have obtained warrants for Christopher R. Hawk, of an unknown address, in connection to six shoplifting incidents in Chesterfield County.
Officers said between May 22, 2019, and Dec. 10, 2019, Hawk, 38, went into stores, gathered electronics or tools, and left the stores without paying for the items. The most recent thefts happened at Lowes and Walmart.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.