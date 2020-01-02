Officer, suspect shot near Virginia apartment complex

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7)-- Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that put a Martinsville police officer and a Martinsville man in a hospital.
Approximately 9:38 p.m. January 1, a Martinsville police officer attempted a stop on the driver of a pickup for a traffic violation on Memorial Boulevard at Askin Street. The driver refused to stop and the officer started chasing.
The driver jumped from the moving truck while on Theatre Street in Henry County and ran away. The truck rolled down an embankment, crossed over Joseph Martin Highway, then crashed into another embankment. No other vehicles were hit.
Martinsville Police found the suspect behind a nearby apartment complex. The suspect began firing, and a Martinsville police officer was struck. Officers returned fire and recovered the weapon.
The suspect was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No name has been released.
The police officer was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health North Carolina and is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
