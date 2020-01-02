Nottoway man charged in death of 69-year-old on New Year’s Day

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - A Nottoway County man is charged with the death of a 69-year-old man on New Year’s Day.
Virginia State Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Old Nottoway Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting.
When they arrived, 69-year-old Lee Floyd Parker, Jr. was found dead inside a home. An autopsy will determine the official cause of his death.
An investigation led to the arrest of Clinton Parker, 33. He’s currently charged with second-degree murder and is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.