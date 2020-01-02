Nottoway man charged in death of 69-year-old on New Year’s Day

Clinton Parker, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail. (Source: Albright, Kate)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 1, 2020 at 9:50 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 3:42 PM

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - A Nottoway County man is charged with the death of a 69-year-old man on New Year’s Day.

Virginia State Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Old Nottoway Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting.

When they arrived, 69-year-old Lee Floyd Parker, Jr. was found dead inside a home. An autopsy will determine the official cause of his death.

An investigation led to the arrest of Clinton Parker, 33. He’s currently charged with second-degree murder and is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.

