News to know for Jan. 2: Teachers rally ahead of budget hearings; death investigation; potential prison healthcare partnership

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Teacher Rally
Educators from across the Commonwealth plan to rally ahead of the state budget hearings.
They are planning to make their voices heard this Thursday starting at 10 a.m. at multiple different public hearings over the state budget, across different regions of the Commonwealth.
Governor Ralph Northam proposed $1.2 billion for education. Opponents say it’s not nearly enough to put teacher pay on track with the national average, calling it “woefully short” for educators and students.
Prison Healthcare
The Virginia Department of Corrections is looking to partner with UVA and VCU to provide better care to inmates.
Prison healthcare costs have gone up more than $100 million in the last 10 years.
Supports believe the partnership with the health systems at UVA and VCU will boost healthcare access, bring prescription drug costs down and help with recruitment.
The General Assembly will review the partnership plan during the upcoming session.
Equal Rights Amendment
Virginia lawmakers will converge on the Capitol for the 2020 session of the General Assembly.
Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment are confident the measure will pass this year because Democrats now control both the House and Senate.
The ERA aims to legally cement equality on the basis of sex - ending legal discrimination between men and women.
In years past, the ERA was unable to make it out of the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.
Death Investigation
At approximately 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police received a call from Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office in reference to the death of a 69-year-old man located in the area of the 4000 block of Old Nottoway Road.
The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office with the assistance from the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office.
Shooting Arrest
2019 was a violent year in the city of Richmond, and 2020 didn’t take long to continue the deadly trend, as a woman was shot and killed on the city’s northside just minutes after midnight.
Police say La-tiyah Hood, 28, was shot on the 2500 block of North Avenue overnight Wednesday.
Mateen Johnson, 25, of Henrico was arrested later in the day, and is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter for Hood’s death.
Redskins Coach
The Washington Redskins have hired Ron Rivera as the team’s new head coach.
Rivera comes to the Redskins after being fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, where he served for nine seasons. He led the Panthers to three straight divisional titles and an appearance in Super Bowl 50.
In total, he has more than 20 years of coaching experience. He has served on the coaching staff of the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers and Carolina Panthers.
Final Thought
“If you don’t ask, you don’t get.” - Stevie Wonder
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.