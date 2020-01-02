’New Year, New Me’: YMCA of Greater Richmond prepares for increase of members with New Year resolutions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hello 2020! It’s a New Year which means new you and for many people, the beginning of every year means cutting calories, and getting fit.
“There’s nothing like the New Year in order to have a fresh start and get going,” said Associate Director of Community and Wellness at the YMCA of Greater Richmond, William Thornton.
“This year the stakes are a lot higher because its just not a new year it’s a new decade,” said frequent YMCA gym goer, Charlie Bowen.
As we head into the roaring 20′s “fitness” is at the top of most people’s New Year resolution list.
“Its like the running joke of the new year, I’m going to go to the gym its going to be packed, but it’ll go away eventually right,” said frequent gym goer, Ashley Balamuta.
Gyms usually see an increase in new members, but how many people actually stick to it throughout the whole year?
“Statistics show that only about 8% only achieve that goal,” said Thornton.
Thornton says that in the beginning people have to remember the slow progress is still progress and to not over do it!
“A lot of the reasons why folks don’t continue on with their goal is because they don’t have a plan or they haven’t made their goals specific enough in order to say this is what I’m going to do to achieve it," said Thornton. “Take a big goal and break it down into chunks and then have a specific plan that’s going to allow you to do that.”
As studies show that most resolutions fail by February, Thornton says January to December is 365 days long which means its 365 chances to pick back up and get back on track.
“Our goal is to really support as many people as possible to keep them going in order to be successful,” said Thornton.
