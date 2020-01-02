66-year-old woman found dead after fire at Virginia home

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - A woman whose body was found after a house fire Wednesday in Henry County has been identified.
66-year-old Cynthia Robinson was found dead after the fire on Wilson Avenue. The fire was reported early the afternoon of New Year's Day.
The cause of the fire has been deemed smoking while using oxygen.
Firefighters included those from the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department and Henry County Department of Public Safety.
