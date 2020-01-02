Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

CHELSEA MANNING
UN official equates Chelsea Manning incarceration to torture
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A United Nations official says the continued incarceration of former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning for her refusal to testify to a grand jury amounts to torture. The U.N.'s special rapporteur on torture released a letter Thursday to U.S. officials in support of Manning. Manning was subpoenaed last year to testify to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. Manning says she opposes the grand jury system and won't testify. Prosecutors have said that Manning faces the same obligations as all citizens to comply with lawful subpoenas, and that she can end her jail term at any time by agreeing to testify.
TIMES-DISPATCH BUILDING SALE
Hotel operator buys The Times-Dispatch building in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A hotel operator has purchased The Times-Dispatch building in Virginia’s capital city, but the Richmond newspaper will remain in the downtown building under a long-term lease. The Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that its newsroom, advertising and administrative offices will be consolidated on one floor of the four-story building. A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which owns The Times-Dispatch and 29 other daily newspapers, sold the building to an entity tied to Shamin Hotels. The newspaper reports that court records show the building was acquired Monday for nearly $14.5 million.
AP-CASINO GAMBLING-VIRGINIA
All bets are on? Virginia weighs legalizing casinos
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Casinos could be coming soon to Virginia, but a brawl over just how many, where they would go, and who would run them is on tap first. Gambling-related issues are set to be one of the hottest topics at the state Capitol when lawmakers return to Richmond next month to kick off the 2020 legislative session. Deep-pocketed and influential groups have spent heavily on campaign donations and hiring lobbyists to make sure they have a seat at the table when decisions are made.
AP-US-ODD-WILLIE-NELSON-HAY-SCULPTURE
'On the Farm Again' Woman makes hay replica of Willie Nelson
HUDDLESTON, Va. (AP) — A woman in Virginia created a 15-foot-tall hay sculpture country singer Willie Nelson that includes a guitar and Nelson's iconic pigtail braids. Huddleston native Beth Bays has been creating giant hay bale sculptures for the last eight years. She debuted the sculpture of Nelson in November and called it “Will-Hay Nelson." Bays owns Buckscrape Farms and started making the hay sculptures as part of a hay bale decorating contest. The contest ended a few years ago but Bays continues to create new sculptures each year for the community. She says it may be hard to top this one.
AP-US-COAL-ASH-REMOVAL-NORTH-CAROLINA
Duke Energy agrees to remove coal ash in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state of North Carolina says it has secured an agreement with Duke Energy to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six facilities. The Department of Environmental Quality said in a Thursday press release that it will be the largest coal ash clean up in the nation’s history. It also settles various legal disputes between Duke and parties that include environmental and community groups. For decades, coal ash has been stored in landfills or in ponds, often near waterways into which toxins can leach.
AP-U-HAUL-NOT-HIRING-SMOKERS
Smokers, do not apply: U-Haul won't hire some nicotine users
NEW YORK (AP) — U-Haul has a New Year's resolution: Cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won't hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so. It says that it wants to make its work environment “healthier." The new policy will start Feb. 1, and won't apply to those hired before then. The Phoenix-based company has more than 30,000 employees.
GRAMBLING-OSTEOPATHIC COLLEGE
Grambling: early admission agreement with new medical school
MONROE, La. (AP) — Grambling State University has reached an early admissions agreement with an osteopathic medical school that's starting up classes in July at a private campus on the grounds of another public university. Medical school dean Dr. Ray Morrison says the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine is working toward similar agreements with other schools. Grambling's agreement allows admission for five Grambling sophomores a year to the private college at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Morrison expects to have about 150 students in the first class to report to Monroe. The college also has campuses in Alabama, Virginia and South Carolina.
BC-VA-CHILD ASSAULT CHARGES
Police: Man accused of molesting children beaten by father
SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they may have saved the life of a man who was accused of molesting two small children and then attacked by the children's father. Authorities in Spotsylvania County told The Free Lance-Star on Thursday that the father was not charged. But the other man was arrested after he was rescued from a beating. Mark Anthony Stanley, of Burlington, North Carolina, faces two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and assault. Police said deputies rescued Stanley from further injury after the father obtained a weapon.