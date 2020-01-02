Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Casinos could be coming soon to Virginia, but a brawl over just how many, where they would go, and who would run them is on tap first. Gambling-related issues are set to be one of the hottest topics at the state Capitol when lawmakers return to Richmond next month to kick off the 2020 legislative session. Deep-pocketed and influential groups have spent heavily on campaign donations and hiring lobbyists to make sure they have a seat at the table when decisions are made.