‘It sounded like a war zone’: Stray bullet shatters rideshare driver’s sunroof

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A rideshare driver is thankful to be alive after a bullet shattered his sunroof New Year’s Eve while driving on Interstate 64.
Justin Tate, of New Kent County, said he was nearing the Laburnum Avenue exit around 11:58 p.m. when he heard a loud noise and found shards of glass in his lap.
"I thought somebody could have been shooting at the car, but I didn't see anything around,” he said. “I was looking for what broke out, because I heard air. Once I saw that no windows were broken out, I pulled the sunroof back and stuff just started falling down."
Tate pulled his car to the shoulder of the road and called 911 to explain what happened. That's when he said the situation became more real.
"When I rolled my window down on the side of the highway, I still heard gunfire behind me; it sounded like a war zone,” Tate said. “The guy said, can you wait for officers, and I said absolutely not - I said I can meet them a little further up the road. So, we went up to Airport Drive and I got off the highway at the Wawa."
Henrico police officers responded to the gas station to take the report for vandalism. Tate said upon searching the car they found the stray bullet near his center console.
“I just look at it and have flashbacks,” he said. “I’m just glad to be here, to be honest with you… That’s when the emotions set in for everyone, including myself and the officers. They said, you’re very lucky.”
Lucky is an understatement though.
"That's where the bullet came through and hit the frame of the sunroof," Tate explained.
The bullet hole was just mere inches away from where Tate's head was.
“Had it come over about an inch or so it probably would have come right through here,” he explained. “The only thing that stopped it was the metal frame. Had that metal frame not been there, I don’t think this little piece of cardboard would have stopped the bullet… It was right wild!”
Where the bullet came from is still a mystery tonight, however Tate urges people to be more responsible with their firearms.
“Just try to use common sense,” he said. “Things like this happen and there was an inch between my life and not. I’m just trying to get everyone else home safe and was almost victim to not being able to come home to my family.”
Family is incredibly important to the New Kent County man who has a photo of his daughter smiling back at him while he drives.
"My luck I felt had run out after that,” Tate said. “So, I just checked on my family and been spending a lot of time with my family today."
Tate was working as a rideshare driver before the incident happened on New Year’s Eve. He said he’s thankful no passengers were in his car at the time.
Tate plans to replace the sunroof in the near future.
