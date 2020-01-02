How Richmonders rank in sticking with their New Year’s resolution

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s that time of year where everyone is doing great at keeping their New Year’s resolution, and when looking at how Richmonders do with sticking with them - they rank in the top half.
According to a study done by House Method, Richmond ranked 31 overall out of the 100 largest cities in the United States for keeping their resolutions.
The entire study looked at the four most popular resolutions of exercise, healthy eating, saving money and reducing stress.
Here’s where Richmonders ranked on each category.
- Exercise - 36
- Healthy eating - 28
- Saving money - 68
- Reducing stress - 28
The top three cities overall were Scottsdale, Arizona; Madison, Wisconsin; and Jersey City, New Jersey.
For a look at the full study, click here.
