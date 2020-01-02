Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins have hired Ron Rivera as their new coach. Rivera spent the past nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and took them to the Super Bowl in 2015. The 57-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent becomes the first minority to be named full-time coach of the Redskins. His hiring comes two days after team owner Dan Snyder fired president Bruce Allen. Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan and inherits a team that went 3-13 this season. Snyder calls Rivera “the right person to bring winning football back to Washington.” The Redskins last made the playoffs in 2015 and have just two postseason victories since 1993.
WASHINGTON (AP) — D.J. Augustin scored a season-high 25 points and Nicola Vucevic had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic over the Washington Wizards 122-101. Bradley Beal had 27 for the Wizards. Orlando lost forward Jonathan Isaac with a hyperextended left knee early in the first quarter. Isaac will have an MRI in Orlando on Thursday and will be re-evaluated. The Magic entered the game with the NBA's worst offense, but dominated the Wizards in the second half. Orlando led by four at haltime and steadily increased its lead in the final quarters.
UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots aren't getting their usual week to rest, relax and recharge ahead of the NFL playoffs. The Patriots are playing on wild-card weekend for the first time since 2009. The two teams that earned first-round byes this season are the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the wild-card round. And the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills in the other game. The Ravens own the top seed for the first time and the Chiefs get their second straight first-round bye.
