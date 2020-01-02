Death investigation underway after 2 people find human remains while walking

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Police are investigating after two people out on a walk found skeletal remains on New Year’s Day.
Police were called around 3:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of Puddledock Road.
Detectives and the Office of the Medical Examiner recovered skeletal remains that were in an “advanced state of decomposition.”
The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.