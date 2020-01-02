CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation presents ‘Magic with Mickey’.
The event will provide activities for local citizens and increase awareness about Chesterfield County’s historical sites.
To kick off the new year, the Chesterfield Historial Society of Virginia and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will welcome Mickey Moore to entertain visitors with a free magic show Saturday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m at Magnolia Grange House Museum.
Moore has wowed thousands of audience members with his crowd-pleasing shows.
Seating is limited so guests are encouraged to arrive early. Each child must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call 804-748-1498.
