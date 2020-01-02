Big South play starts for High Point, Radford

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Radford has depended on senior leadership while High Point has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Carlik Jones, Devine Eke, Leroy Butts IV, Cle'von Greene and Donald Hicks have collectively accounted for 64 percent of Radford's scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen John-Michael Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have scored 51 percent of the team's points this year and 66 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.