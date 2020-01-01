Virginia’s House Speaker-elect to leave job at lobbying firm

Democratic delegates for the upcoming session meeting on Saturday chose Del. Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County as their nominee. (Source: Eileen Filler-Corn Facebook)
By Associated Press | January 1, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated January 1 at 11:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's House Speaker-elect is stepping down from her job at a lobbying firm as she prepares for her new leadership role.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Eileen Filler-Corn is doing so to alleviate the potential for conflicts of interest.

The Democrat had served as government relations director at Albers & Company.

The firm lobbies at the Statehouse and governor’s office on health care and energy issues. Filler-Corn was not a lobbyist.

Some of her clients, however, had interests or dealings before the state.

