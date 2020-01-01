Virginia’s House Speaker-elect to leave job at lobbying firm

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's House Speaker-elect is stepping down from her job at a lobbying firm as she prepares for her new leadership role.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Eileen Filler-Corn is doing so to alleviate the potential for conflicts of interest.
The Democrat had served as government relations director at Albers & Company.
The firm lobbies at the Statehouse and governor’s office on health care and energy issues. Filler-Corn was not a lobbyist.
Some of her clients, however, had interests or dealings before the state.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)