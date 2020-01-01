$100,000 ticket in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle sold in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Numerous Virginians are celebrating the New Year with some big lottery wins, including someone in Midlothian.
The Virginia Lottery says a ticket purchased at the Food Lion on Courthouse Road in Midlothian is worth $100,000! It’s one of five tickets sold throughout the commonwealth for that amount.
But the big question everyone wants to know - Who has those three $1 million winning tickets?
While the identities of the winners are still unknown, here’s where the big tickets were sold:
- Ticket #072100: Getty Mart, 4100 George Washington Highway, Portsmouth
- Ticket #149613: 7-Eleven, 4223 North Fairfax Drive, Arlington
- Ticket #182280: Wawa, 720 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake
Another 500 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website.
