$100,000 ticket in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle sold in Midlothian
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 1, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 2:34 PM

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Numerous Virginians are celebrating the New Year with some big lottery wins, including someone in Midlothian.

The Virginia Lottery says a ticket purchased at the Food Lion on Courthouse Road in Midlothian is worth $100,000! It’s one of five tickets sold throughout the commonwealth for that amount.

But the big question everyone wants to know - Who has those three $1 million winning tickets?

While the identities of the winners are still unknown, here’s where the big tickets were sold:

  • Ticket #072100: Getty Mart, 4100 George Washington Highway, Portsmouth
  • Ticket #149613: 7-Eleven, 4223 North Fairfax Drive, Arlington
  • Ticket #182280: Wawa, 720 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake

Another 500 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website.

