Thief caught on camera targets unlocked vehicles in Henrico’s West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a series of car break-ins in Henrico’s Oakley Pointe Drive neighborhood and neighboring streets. Police believe the thefts occurred between December 30th and 31st.
At this time it is no clear how many individuals were involved or how much money or valuable items was stolen from the vehicles, but some victims reported items stolen from their car valued over $7,000 with others saying thousands of dollars worth of items or cash were removed from other vehicles.
Joseph Styer lives in the neighborhood with his wife and two kids. He first noticed his car was broken into after returning home from a New Year’s party.
"I turned on the car noticed the dashboard was opened the glove compartment was opened, said Styer. “Obviously someone had been through my vehicle.”
Fortunately, Styer only had spare change stolen from his vehicle. The other items in his car remained untouched.
“My wife’s car was locked, untouched, no broken windows, totally fine so it’s sort of on me for leaving my car unlocked,” said Styer.
One neighbor captured the thief through their surveillance camera. The thief could be seen approaching the homeowner truck late at night opening the vehicle before searching through it with a flashlight. The thief could then be seen checking another vehicle in the driveway which was also unlocked. In both cases, it appears that no items were taken from the cars.
A dark-colored vehicle could also be seen driving up and down the neighborhood in the surveillance video.
“This is the first time that we’ve had a large theft in excess of hundreds or maybe even thousands of dollars I believe,” said Oakley Point Neighborhood Association President Neill Cameron.
Cameron says in past years the neighborhood has been randomly targeted. He says bi-monthly newsletters are sent out across the neighborhood which encourages homeowners to use exterior lighting and to lock their doors to discourages thieves from coming back to their neighborhood.
“People’s actions are completely out of our control the only thing that we can do is make sure that our homes are safe and that our possessions are secure,” said Cameron.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Police also are reminding people to remove valuable items from their vehicles and lock their doors.
