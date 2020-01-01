St. Joe's, Richmond start conference play

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Blake Francis, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod have collectively scored 54 percent percent of Richmond's points this season and 56 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Saint Joseph's, Ryan Daly, Lorenzo Edwards and Myles Douglas have scored 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 77 percent of all Hawks points over their last five.