No injuries reported during fire at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - At least four apartments are severely damaged after a fire roared through them on New Year’s Eve.
Henrico firefighters responded to a fire at the Legacy At Mayland apartments at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane.
“When they arrived, fire was shooting from an apartment and quickly spreading into other units and the attic,” a spokesman said. “Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and contained it.”
Families who lived in at least four apartments will not be able to reoccupy the units due to the amount of damage. At this time there’s no word on how many residents have been displaced.
A Fire Captain on the scene said he believes the fire started on a second-story balcony at the rear of the building and was accidental.
The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
