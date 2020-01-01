No injuries reported during fire at Henrico apartment complex

No injuries reported during fire at Henrico apartment complex
An apartment caught on fire in Henrico. (Source: Henrico County Fire Department)
By Adrianna Hargrove | December 31, 2019 at 7:02 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 10:32 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - At least four apartments are severely damaged after a fire roared through them on New Year’s Eve.

Henrico firefighters responded to a fire at the Legacy At Mayland apartments at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane.

“When they arrived, fire was shooting from an apartment and quickly spreading into other units and the attic,” a spokesman said. “Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and contained it.”

Families who lived in at least four apartments will not be able to reoccupy the units due to the amount of damage. At this time there’s no word on how many residents have been displaced.

A Fire Captain on the scene said he believes the fire started on a second-story balcony at the rear of the building and was accidental.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Henrico County Division of Fire is on scene of a fire off Parham Road in the Legacy at Mayland apartment complex. Karina Bolster - NBC12 is on scene with details.

Posted by NBC12 on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.