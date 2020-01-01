News to know for Jan. 1: New Year’s Day shootings; driver seriously injured in I-95 crash; holiday GRTC schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
New Year’s Day Shootings
Richmond
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s Northside.
Police say the shooting happened just after midnight on Jan. 1 in the 2500 block of North Avenue, not far from Battery Park.
When police arrived, they found an adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Henrico
Police are investing a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day in Henrico.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Southbury Avenue for the report of a shooting around 4:30 a.m.
At the scene, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Ringing in the New Year
Bars and restaurants across RVA were filled with party-goers ready to ring in 2020!
At Grandstaff & Stein off East Main Street in Shockoe Bottom guests traveled back in time 100 years to ring in the “new 20’s”.
“Noon Year” Celebration
Minutes before noon Tuesday hundreds of parents and their children gathered at the rotunda of the Virginia Museum of Science for the museum’s annual Noon-Year celebration. At noon a metal sphericle ball high above the center of the rotunda was supposed to drop 2,020 bouncy balls to the spectators below, but when the clock struck 12 p.m. the confetti cannons were the only mechanisms to go off.
GRTC Routes
GRTC will reduce services on Christmas and New Year’s to meet lower customer ridership needs.
Service will still operate on all routes that operate on Sundays, but some routes will operate less frequently at times.
Click here to see Sunday’s reduced schedules.
I-95 Crash
A driver was ejected from his vehicle and transported to the hospital for serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash.
An adult male driver of a Mercedes SUV was traveling northbound I-95 and attempted to shift lanes striking a Ford F-150.
The Mercedes then overcorrected and overturned. The driver of the Mercedes was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Final Thought
“Celebrate what you want to see more of.” - Tom Peters
