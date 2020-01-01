24-year-old man dies after accidental shooting in Henrico; person charged

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man died due to an accidental shooting on New Year’s Day.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Southbury Avenue for the report of a shooting around 4:30 a.m.
At the scene, police found Jayshon Brooks, 24, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.
Police have charged Saveon Tyler, 24, with involuntary manslaughter.
The shooting remains under investigation
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.