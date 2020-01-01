24-year-old man dies after accidental shooting in Henrico; person charged

Henrico police are investigating. (Source: NBC12)
January 1, 2020 at 5:56 AM EST - Updated January 1 at 4:12 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man died due to an accidental shooting on New Year’s Day.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Southbury Avenue for the report of a shooting around 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, police found Jayshon Brooks, 24, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police have charged Saveon Tyler, 24, with involuntary manslaughter. (Source: Henrico Police)

The shooting remains under investigation

