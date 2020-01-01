Man charged with accidentally shooting horse while deer hunting

Man charged with accidentally shooting horse while deer hunting
The shooting left a 24-year-old horse named Penny injured. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 1, 2020 at 1:15 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 3:30 PM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is now charged with shooting a Hanover horse in November.

According to police, Jeffery Mayo of Mineral was deer hunting when he fired three shots at a deer while it was running. The third shot was allegedly fired within 100 yards of a home, in a horse pasture.

[ Horse recovering after being shot; Sheriff’s office investigating as animal cruelty ]

The shooting left a 24-year-old horse named Penny injured.

Mayo is now charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 100 yards of an occupied dwelling.

Luckily, Penny’s owner says the horse is doing well.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.