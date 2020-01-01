Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EST

AP-US-EQUAL-RIGHTS-AMENDMENT
Lawmakers pledge ERA will pass in Virginia. Then what?
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment are so confident Virginia is on the verge of becoming the critical 38th state to ratify the gender equality measure they are already making plans for how they'll celebrate. Their jubilation could be largely symbolic, however: Gaining final passage at the national level is likely to be substantially more complicated. The drive faces a host of likely legal challenges and vehement opposition from conservative activists who depict the ERA as a threat to their stances on abortion and transgender rights. If passed, the long-stalled measure would become the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.
Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S. Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way. Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.
2 Virginia hospital systems pledge $15-an-hour wage by 2022
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two major hospital systems in Virginia say they'll raise the wages of their lowest-paid workers to $15 an hour. That amounts to about $31,000 a year. The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Sentara Healthcare and Bon Secours Mercy Health have each pledged pay increases by 2022. The hospital systems in Hampton Roads are joining other large employers across the nation who are increasing workers' compensation. Many states and cities have passed laws to raise wages as well. The federally mandated minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009.
Police: Shooting at hotel in Virginia leaves 3 injured
TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that three men have been injured following a shooting at a hotel. The Washington Post reports that the men were wounded early Wednesday morning in Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in northern Virginia. Police said the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. in the city of Tysons in Fairfax County. Police Lt. John M. Lieb said the three victims were injured in their legs or lower bodies and are expected to survive. Lieb said detectives it was unclear if each of the men had been shot or if some were injured in another way during the incident.
Authorities identify women killed in Wisconsin crash
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified two people killed in a highway crash involving a semitrailer truck and a car in northwestern Wisconsin. The two people who died Saturday afternoon in the collision east of Grantsburg were the car's driver, 22-year-old Micaela E. Schneider, of Plover, Wisconsin, and 22-year-old passenger Olivia Johnson, a former University of Minnesota student and a news reporter for the News & Advance in Lynchburg, Virginia. Authorities say Schneider was heading west on Hwy. 70, lost control of her car and crossed into the path of the eastbound semi. Two people in the semi escaped serious injuries.
Virginia's House Speaker-elect to leave job at lobbying firm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's House Speaker-elect is stepping down from her job at a lobbying firm as she prepares for her new leadership role. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Eileen Filler-Corn is doing so to alleviate the potential for conflicts of interest. The Democrat had served as government relations director at Albers & Company. The firm lobbies at the Statehouse and governor’s office on health care and energy issues. Filler-Corn was not a lobbyist. Some of her clients, however, had interests or dealings before the state.
Virginia man arrested in fatal DUI crash in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested in a New Year’s Day highway crash that killed another motorist. The Journal reports the accident occurred Wednesday along Interstate 81 in Berkeley County. Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller says 32-year-old Cody Wade Braithwaite of Winchester, Virginia, was charged with DUI with death, fleeing DUI, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and a fugitive from justice.
Opponents push to abolish death penalty in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As a new Democratic majority gears up for the legislative session in Virginia, some see an opportunity to abolish the death penalty in a state with a long history of executions. With nearly 1,400 executions, Virginia has executed more people in its history than any other state. Since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the state is second only to Texas in the number of executions, at 113. The push is being backed by Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, along with a group of more than a dozen loved ones of murder victims.