Hundreds pack RVA businesses to ring in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bars and restaurants across RVA were filled with party-goers ready to ring in 2020!
At Grandstaff & Stein off East Main Street in Shockoe Bottom guests traveled back in time 100 years to ring in the “new 20’s”.
"Everybody is going to be in here dressed up,” said Manager Kirsten Mattern. “There's going to be feathers everywhere, flapper dresses and lots of guys looking very dapper."
"The 1920s... I'm not much of a history buff but if I were it would be about that era," said Michael Winslow.
As people get ready to usher in the new year some will do it among the company of familiar faces.
"Just ringing in the new year with friends you kind of hang out with throughout the year," said Matteo Pedini, a guest.
Dozens also planned to countdown to 2020 with dozens of strangers.
"We sold about 150 [tickets]... maybe a little bit more,” Mattern said. “We're definitely at capacity - we sold out."
While folks will be able to legally enjoy their beverages in the new 20’s - compared 1920’s when prohibition went into effect - folks are also focused on what the future holds.
"More happiness and excitement," Mattern said.
From the serious expectations…
"Hopefully we get a handle on this whole climate thing," Winslow said. To even sports goals...
"As a Caps fan I'm looking to see what the Caps can do this year, maybe win the cup again,” Pedini said. “So, I have high hopes for 2020."
However, when it comes to improvements and resolutions for 2020…
"I'm going to try to run more and be a little more active," said another guest.
"Forgive myself more," Winslow added.
And they even included a little something each and every one of us can try to do in 2020.
"A little bit more rest and relaxation,” Pedini said. “A little less stressed out about work - how about that?"
Several businesses across the city held themed parties which also included a “Roaring 20’s” event.
