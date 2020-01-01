Here’s where you can find the brand-new country music channel ‘Circle’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Circle, a new country music and lifestyle network, is now available for viewers from WWBT!
For those who watch us over the air, you can watch Circle using your antenna on channel 12.3. Court TV Mystery will now be available on 12.4. NBC12 and MeTV remain unchanged on 12.1 and 12.2.
If you have difficulty finding the channels, you may need to recan! For most TVs, you can do it with a few simple steps:
- Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.
- While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).
- Find the option labeled “Scan for channels,” “Channel search,” or something similar, and select that with your remote.
- Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels, including CIRCLE.
If these steps don’t work, you may want to search online for your specific TV brand or refer to your TV’s user manual for a step-by-step guide.
Circle has a wide variety of country music programming, including “Opry Live,” which will feature Grand Ole Opry performances each week beginning in February.
Circle is also bringing back “Hee Haw,” a venerable music and comedy sketch show that aired from 1971 to 1993 and from 1996 to 1997.
