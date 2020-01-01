Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bijan Nichols kicked a 23-yard field goal with two seconds remaining and No. 21 Navy capitalized on a fourth-down gamble in the final minute to beat Kansas State 20-17 in the Liberty Bowl. A Navy team with the nation’s top-ranked rushing attack set up the winning score by completing a halfback option pass with less than 30 seconds left. The Midshipmen snapped the ball on fourth-and-3 from the Kansas State 46. Quarterback Malcolm Perry pitched to CJ Williams, and he threw downfield to a wide-open Chance Warren for a 41-yard gain. Nichols then connected for the winning kick.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lynn Bowden Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left and Kentucky rallied to beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl. Bowden, a converted wide receiver, did most of his damage on the ground before the game-winning TD pass. He ran for 223 yards on 34 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Trailing 30-24, Bowden drove his team 85 yards in 18 plays taking more than eight minutes off the clock before finding Ali in the end zone down the seam. The Wildcats added a final touchdown as time expired when Jordan Wright returned a failed lateral attempt by the Hokies 28 yards for a score.
UNDATED (AP) — Underclassmen are thriving at point guard in college basketball as conference play begins in earnest. The list includes top NBA prospects like Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton, Arizona freshman Nico Mannion and injured North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony. Sophomores are playing big roles for No. 3 Kansas with Devon Dotson, No. 17 Kentucky with Ashton Hagans and defending national champion Virginia with Kihei Clark. North Carolina coach Roy Williams says the challenge with developing young point guards is more about mentality than physical skills.
NEW YORK (AP) — For the fifth consecutive week, the Baltimore Ravens are the unanimous choice as the top team in the AP Pro32 poll. The New Orleans Saints remained No. 2. In fact, the top five teams all stayed the same from the previous week. The San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers each rounded out the top five in the final poll of the season.