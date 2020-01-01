Here's a guide to pronunciations in Virginia news

PLACES:
Accomac (town) Accomack (county) (AK'-ah-mak)
Amissville (AY'-mis-vihl)
Aquia Harbor (ah-KWY'-ah)
Ararat (AYR'-ah-rat)
Basye (BAY'-see)
Botetourt (BAHT'-uh-tawt)
Buchanan County (buhk-AN'-un)
Buena Vista (BYOO'-nah VIHS'-tah)
Crozet (kroh-ZAY')
Fauquier (faw-KEER')
Fluvanna (floo-VAN'-ah)
Ft. Belvoir (BEHL'-vwahr)
Ft. Eustis (YOOS'-tihs)
Galax (GAY'-laks)
Giles (jyls) County
Gloucester (GLAWS'-tur)
Gore (gohr)
Goshen (GOH'-shen)
Grottoes (GRAH'-tohs)
Haysi (hay-SY')
Iaeger (YAY'-guhr)
Jarratt (JEHR'-iht)
Kilmarnock (kihl-MAHR'-nawk)
Louisa (loh-WEE'-sah)
Luray (loo-RAY')
McGaheysville (mik-GAYK'-es-vihl)
Moneta (moh-NEE'-tah)
Nottoway (NAH'-toh-way)
Occoquan (AH'-koh-kwahn).
Onancock (oh-NAN'-kawk)
Powhatan (POW'-hah-tan)
Pulaski (pyoo-LAS'-kee)
Sussex (SUHS'-ihks)
Saluda (sah-LOO'-dah)
Smyth (smith)
Swoope (swohp)
Staunton (STAN'-tuhn)
Tappahannock (TAP'-ah-HAN'-uhk)
Tazewell (TAZ'-wehl)
Toano (toh-AN'-oh)
Wythe (with)
Wytheville (WITH'-vihl)
THINGS:
USS Bataan (buh-TAN')
USS Kearsarge (KEER'-sarj)
USS Ponce (pahn-SAY')
Here are the basic sounds represented by the phonetic symbols in the pronunciation guide:
Vowel Sounds:
a -- apple, bat
ah -- father, hot
ahr -- part, car
aw -- law, long
ay -- ace, fate
e -- bed
ehr -- merry
ee -- see, tea
i -- pin, middle
oh -- go, oval
oo -- food, two
ow -- cow
oy -- boy
or -- for, floor
u -- foot, put
uh -- puff
ur -- burden, curl
y, eye -- ice, time
Consonants:
g -- got, beg
j -- gem, job
k -- cap, keep
ch -- chair
s -- see
sh -- shut
y -- yes
z -- zoom
zh -- mirage
kh -- guttural "k''
Some tips on pronouncers:
-- a long "o'' is OH, not OW (bowtie boh tye)
-- long "a'' is AY
-- long "e'' is EE
-- long "i'' is EYE
-- long "u'' is YOO
-- use a "j'' for a "j'' sound, not a "g''
-- a "k'' is used for a hard "k'' sound, not a "c''