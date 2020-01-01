Fordham, VCU start A10 play

SENIOR STUDS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Santos-Silva, De'Riante Jenkins, Marcus Evans, Issac Vann and Mike'L Simms have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this season and 64 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Across 13 appearances this season, VCU's Santos-Silva has shot 60.6 percent.