Driver ejected from vehicle, transported to hospital for serious injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was ejected from his vehicle and transported to the hospital for serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash.
At 7:19 p.m, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at northbound I-95 north of Boulevard (Exit 78).
An adult male driver of a Mercedes SUV was traveling northbound I-95 and attempted to shift lanes striking a Ford F-150.
The Mercedes then overcorrected and overturned.
The driver of the Mercedes was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford did not sustain injuries.
Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
