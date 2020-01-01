Man arrested after woman shot, killed minutes into the New Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 2019 was a violent year in the city of Richmond, and 2020 didn’t take long to continue the deadly trend, as a woman was shot and killed on the city’s northside just minutes after midnight.
Police say La-tiyah Hood, 28, was shot on the 2500 block of North Avenue overnight Wednesday.
Mateen Johnson, 25, of Henrico was arrested later in the day, and is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter for Hood’s death.
Police responded around 12:15 a.m., having to go through a fence around the back of a house, according to neighbors.
“Heard a lot of gunfire, looked out the back door of my apartment, which was across the alley from where it was taking place," one witness said. "There were at least 5 or 6 people in the backyard. You could see someone with a pistol firing into the air.”
That man said that the number of shots going off last night already cause for concern, while a handful of other witnesses say some of the gunfire sounded like it came from more than just handguns.
“There was a 9 mm pistol, a .45 caliber pistol and an AK-47 rifle," he said "There was a lot of gunfire, we actually talked about whether we should call 911.”
But another neighbor did end up calling authorities, for the same reason.
“By the time we got patched through to 911, we came out through the backdoor of the apartment and somebody was actually screaming ‘he got shot, he got shot’," he said.
That neighbor said that he and his friend could actually see the muzzle flashes across the yard.
“It was a nice, quiet night until that started happening. Then after that, there was an eerie feeling about it,” he said.
Investigators say La-tiyah Hood was taken by a private car to the hospital, where she later died.
Police are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
