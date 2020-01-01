Chesterfield police officer witnesses shooting during traffic stop

Chesterfield police officer witnesses shooting during traffic stop
A Chesterfield County police officer had a frightening night when he witnessed a shooting during a traffic stop.
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 1, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 1:06 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County police officer had a frightening night when he witnessed a shooting during a traffic stop.

Police say an officer pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Midlothian Turnpike near Courthouse Road around 1:40 a.m. Jan. 1. During the traffic stop, the driver pulled out a handgun and shot himself.

The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

The officer was not harmed during the incident.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.