Chesterfield police officer witnesses shooting during traffic stop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County police officer had a frightening night when he witnessed a shooting during a traffic stop.
Police say an officer pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Midlothian Turnpike near Courthouse Road around 1:40 a.m. Jan. 1. During the traffic stop, the driver pulled out a handgun and shot himself.
The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.
The officer was not harmed during the incident.
