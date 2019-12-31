19-year-old passenger killed when driver crashes car into tree

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is dead after a crash in Spotsylvania County.
Virginia State Police were called to the crash just before 11 p.m. Monday on Marye Road just west of Hams Ford Road.
Police say 20-year-old Ricardo Duron of Fredericksburg was driving west when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road, hitting a tree.
Duron suffered minor injuries in the crash, but his passenger, 19-year-old Patrick Giannone of Fredericksburg, died at the scene.
Police say both men were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Charges against Duron are still pending.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.