19-year-old passenger killed when driver crashes car into tree

19-year-old passenger killed when driver crashes car into tree
Police say 20-year-old Ricardo Duron of Fredericksburg was driving west when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road, hitting a tree. (Source: Raycom)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 31, 2019 at 12:52 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 12:54 PM

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is dead after a crash in Spotsylvania County.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash just before 11 p.m. Monday on Marye Road just west of Hams Ford Road.

Police say 20-year-old Ricardo Duron of Fredericksburg was driving west when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road, hitting a tree.

Duron suffered minor injuries in the crash, but his passenger, 19-year-old Patrick Giannone of Fredericksburg, died at the scene.

Police say both men were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Charges against Duron are still pending.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.