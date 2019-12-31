CHARLOTTE, NC (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech falls to Kentucky, 37-30 in Belk Bowl from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
At the half, Virginia Tech led Kentucky 17-14.
This was Virginia Tech’s 27th straight bowl appearance.
The Hokies are led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who took over for Ryan Willis as the starter after the team started 2-2. Hooker leads the Hokies offense with 1,445 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes.
This was the fourth straight bowl appearance for Kentucky, which defeated Penn State last year in the Citrus Bowl.
