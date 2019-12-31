Virginia teachers call Governor’s $1.2 billion for education ‘woefully short’

This comes after a 2017 vote by the Virginia General Assembly to approve the goal of boosting Virginia teacher pay to the national average. Teucke and Treadway say Virginia teachers would need a 20 percent pay increase to be on par with the national average, according to calculations by Virginia Educators United. Virginia ranks as the 12th wealthiest state, according to the Virginia Education Association. But it comes in at number 32 for teacher salaries, which some believe is triggering a teacher shortage across the state.