Redskins officially announce Ron Rivera as head coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Washington Redskins have hired Ron Rivera as the team’s new head coach.
“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.,” said Dan Snyder, Washington Redskins Owner. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”
Rivera comes to the Redskins after being fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, where he served for nine seasons. He led the Panthers to three straight divisional titles and an appearance in Super Bowl 50.
“While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” said Rivera. “After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work.”
In total, he has more than 20 years of coaching experience. He has served on the coaching staff of the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers and Carolina Panthers
He started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears 1984 and became a Super Bowl champion in his second season when the Bears beat the New England Patriots 46–10 in Super Bowl XX.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.