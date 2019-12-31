Police warn of text message scam that demanded money, threatened family

Protect yourself & family from scammers: On Saturday, a 27-year-old Henrico County resident notified #VSP about a series of texts he'd received containing all kinds of info on him & his family - names, ages, photos, addresses (past and current), phone numbers (past and current) - and a demand he pay $1,500 or his family would be attacked. The texts came from a 757 area code...but the #VSP High-Tech Crimes Division tracked the scammer's origins to the Dominican Republic. It was a #hoax! All that detail sent to him about himself & his family are readily available to the public on numerous websites and social media. Don't fall victim to such scams - never send money or gift cards to unknown persons or organizations. Don't respond back to such texts. Delete...ignore...and report it to the FBI's IC3 -, the Internet Crime Complaint Center, www.ic3.gov.