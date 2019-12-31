Police searching for Chesterfield man last seen on Christmas Day

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man who’s been missing since Christmas Day.
Bradford Pace, 34, was last seen by family at his home in the 2000 block of Conte Drive during the afternoon hours of Dec. 25.
He’s described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where he is should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
