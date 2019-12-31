Police release ID of man killed by Virginia officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Authorities have released the identity of a man shot to death during a struggle by a Virginia police officer who was confronting him for allegedly abusing the 911 system.
News outlets quote a Newport News police statement as saying 43-year-old Henry Kistler Berry III was killed Friday by Sgt. Albin Pearson, who has since been placed on paid administrative leave.
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew has said four officers responded to Berry’s home that evening to charge him with abusing and tying up 911 lines.
Drew said Berry darted away from the approaching officers and into his apartment, where Drew was brought to the ground and snatched an officer’s stun gun.
