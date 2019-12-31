‘Noon Year’ celebration at science museum experiences technical difficulties

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Minutes before noon Tuesday hundreds of parents and their children gathered at the rotunda of the Virginia Museum of Science for the museum’s annual Noon-Year celebration. At noon a metal sphericle ball high above the center of the rotunda was supposed to drop 2,020 bouncy balls to the spectators below, but when the clock struck 12:00 p.m the confetti cannons were the only mechanisms to go off.
“We thought for sure that they were going to come out and they didn’t,” said Ele Dimsey who attended the celebration with her daughter.
“At least, the confetti came down so that was fun,” said Tianna Miller.
“We were here last year and the same thing happened, but still with the energy and the people that are here in the celebration and the music overall it was still fantastic,” Scott Peer who came with his son.
The Museum staff is unsure why the timer on the ball did not release the bouncy balls. Once release the colorful ball was supposed to bounce off a special surface below which would send the balls flying in the spectator’s directions. This is the second consecutive year where the Noon-Year celebration experienced technical issues during the ball drop.
“While the balls didn’t fall it still is a really fun event and most importantly it gets people excited about science," said Manager of Communications and Curiosity, Jennifer Guild. “We’re bringing people into a whole new decade reminding them that science is all around them and to make sure that they are putting that science in their life.”
Despite the mishap, museum staff quickly moved to plan B which involved passing out rubber bouncy balls to parents and their children, but parents say they didn’t mind the technical mishaps.
“This adventure wasn’t bummed for us because there are still more things you can do together and that’s the important thing we’re together,” said Miller.
Parents say that there are still positive lessons to be learned from this celebration to bring into 2020.
“Just realize things happen, but overall you’re still with good friends and family and that’s really what life and New Year’s is all about,” said Peer.
“Just expect the unexpected,” said Dimsey. “I didn’t really come in thinking that we were going to get many bouncy balls anyhow because if they all did drop everyone in front would have grabbed them all so still just the same it was really fun.”
“Don’t take it at face value and figure out what you can do next to still have fun and enjoy the moment," said Miller.
Museum staff says they will refund the admission of non-members if they bring in their receipt to guest services. Members got to attend the event for free.
The event concluded at 1 p.m. with the Ping Pong Ball Grand Finale where museum staff performed science experiments for children and their parents.
