Man arrested after loaded handgun found in carry-on bag at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man was arrested on Monday after being caught with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at the Richmond International Airport.
The .38 caliber handgun was found with eight rounds of ammo when a Transportation Security Administration was using the X-ray monitor to look at the bag.
Airport police responded, confiscated the handgun and arrested the man.
This is the 14th firearm TSA officers have caught at the airport. In 2018, TSA officers also stopped 14 firearms at the airport.
“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality,” TSA officials said in a release.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.