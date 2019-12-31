Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As a new Democratic majority gears up for the legislative session in Virginia, some see an opportunity to abolish the death penalty in a state with a long history of executions. With nearly 1,400 executions, Virginia has executed more people in its history than any other state. Since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the state is second only to Texas in the number of executions, at 113. The push is being backed by Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, along with a group of more than a dozen loved ones of murder victims.