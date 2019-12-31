Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

DEATH PENALTY-REPEAL MOVEMENT
Opponents push to abolish death penalty in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As a new Democratic majority gears up for the legislative session in Virginia, some see an opportunity to abolish the death penalty in a state with a long history of executions. With nearly 1,400 executions, Virginia has executed more people in its history than any other state. Since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the state is second only to Texas in the number of executions, at 113. The push is being backed by Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, along with a group of more than a dozen loved ones of murder victims.
AP-VA-CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS
Coalition renews focus on removing Confederate monuments
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Will 2020 be the year that Virginia's cities and counties gain the power to remove Confederate monuments if they want to? Some believe it's much more likely now that Democrats are retaking control of the state Legislature. The Daily Progress in Charlottesville reported Monday that a statewide coalition will try to make sure that state law is changed this year. Virginia code currently prevents localities from removing war monuments. Monumental Justice Virginia said that bills will be filed in both chambers of the Statehouse to try to give localities power over monuments.
STUN GUN-POLICE SHOOTING
Police release ID of man killed by Virginia officer
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man shot to death during a struggle by a Virginia police officer who was confronting him for allegedly abusing the 911 system. News outlets quote a Newport News police statement as saying 43-year-old Henry Kistler Berry III was killed Friday by Sgt. Albin Pearson, who has since been placed on paid administrative leave. Newport News police Chief Steve Drew has said four officers responded to Berry's home that evening to charge him with abusing and tying up 911 lines. Drew said Berry darted away from the approaching officers and into his apartment, where Drew was brought to the ground and snatched an officer's stun gun.
AP-VA-AMAZON LAND PURCHASE
Amazon buys 87 acres of land in southeastern Virginia
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon has bought 87 acres of land in southeastern Virginia. But the company isn't revealing why. The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the company bought the land earlier this month in Suffolk. The city is near the Port of Virginia and already home to many warehouses that store coffee from other countries. Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty confirmed the land purchase to the Pilot but would not provide details on its plans for the property. The newspaper reported in July that Amazon could be planning to build a $200 million multistory fulfillment center.
NEGLECTED CHILD
Virginia woman pleads guilty in death of neglected baby
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her nearly 2-year-old son, who authorities said died suffering apparent symptoms of neglect and abuse. News outlets report 26-year-old Nydia Love Lee entered the plea Monday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect. A prosecutor says police were called to Lee's home in January for a report of an unresponsive baby. She says Lee told officers that the baby had been napping and was simply found unresponsive. The prosecutor says an autopsy found the baby showed signs of neglect and had various injuries, including bruising, healed rib fractures, a fractured right arm and head trauma.
AP-VA-REDISTRICTING PLAN
Some Dems concerned about non-partisan redistricting plan
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The future of a proposal to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission in Virginia may be in doubt. The Washington Post reports that a few Democrats in the state Legislature who originally supported the idea may not be so sure anymore. Some are concerned that the new amendment would allow the state Supreme Court to decide political boundaries if the commission's maps don’t win legislative approval. Their concern is that a majority of the current justices were chosen by Republicans
AP-VA-TRUMP-LATE NIGHT TV
New book: Jokes about the president have surged with Trump
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — More jokes have been told about President Donald Trump on late-night television than any other political figure in almost 30 years. That's according to a new book written by two university professors in Virginia that's entitled “Late Night with Trump: Political Humor and the American Presidency." The Free Lance-Star reported Friday that the book found that 49 percent of the jokes told about Trump during his first year in office had taken aim at him. Bill Clinton had been the record holder in terms of jokes made about him. But Trump is the new champion.
ATTEMPTED MURDER-ARSON
Virginia woman arrested in Chicago in attempted murder case
CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. marshals have arrested a Virginia woman accused of trying to set a woman and her house on fire in 2017. News outlets report Dominique Fowler was arrested Saturday in a Chicago suburb. Authorities have said Fowler poured gasoline on a woman who was being held at gunpoint in Portsmouth and then attempted to light the woman and her house on fire. She was charged with offenses including attempted first-degree murder, arson and robbery. The U.S. Marshals Service was called in to assist with the case in 2018. A marshal's service statement says a tip led to Fowler's arrest.