Goochland County announces John Michael “Mike” Watkins as Deputy Fire Chief

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The county of Goochland and Chief Dillard Edward “Eddie” Ferguson Jr. are excited to announce the selection of John Michael “Mike” Watkins as Goochland County’s new Deputy Chief of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services.
Chief Watkins comes to Goochland County from Hanover County Fire-EMS where he currently serves as an Operations Battalion Chief. As Deputy Fire Chief, he will focus on Fire-EMS operations including overseeing the functions of administration, training and emergency management.
"We are super excited to have Chief Watkins join our team here in Goochland County. Mike has a stellar reputation and brings the skills, talents, and leadership abilities we need to continue the Fire-Rescue Department’s advancement, serving our citizens and meeting the future demands in our jurisdiction,” Fire Chief Eddie Ferguson stated. “I have known Mike for many years and worked with him on several regional/state committees and boards and look forward to his help here in Goochland County.”
“I am very pleased to welcome Chief Watkins to Goochland County and look forward to the contributions he brings to serve the citizens of Goochland and the career and volunteers of Goochland County Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services,” shared Goochland County Administrator John Budesky.
Chief Watkins was challenged to service in high school by his father and has been part of fire and emergency services for over 28 years. During college, he volunteered with Forest View Rescue Squad, Blacksburg Rescue Squad, Safety Department at Kings Dominion and the Virginia Army National Guard.
Chief Watkins obtained his Paramedic from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 1996 and completed his Bachelors of Nursing from VCU. He has also received his Masters of Public Administration from Virginia Tech. He is an EMS Education Coordinator, Fire lnstructor II, Registered Nurse and Critical Care Nurse.
Chief Watkins was accepted into the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and is on track to graduate in 2021.
He started his career with Hanover County in December of 1996 as one of two full-time field paramedics, and he has been part of Hanover County Fire-EMS for the past 23 years. He has served as a firefighter medic, EMS Supervisor, Fire Company Officer, Training Officer supervising EMS programs and the J. Sargeant Reynolds Paramedic Program. From 2014 to May 2018, he served as Battalion Chief and led the training section which oversaw volunteer, career and high school academics.
Over his career, Chief Watkins has been part of starting or developing several programs, including serving as part of the initial flight crew for VCU LifeEvac, an early leader of the Hanover Technical Rescue Team, a writer of the Rapid-Sequence Intubation patient care guideline and developer of the ALS Field Training Program. In addition, he serves on several state and regional committees.
Chief Watkins is especially proud of his wife Ami, and his children Wyatt and Tess.
Chief Watkins was selected after an extensive and competitive hiring process. He will officially start his new role on Feb. 3, 2020.
