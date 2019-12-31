Goochland County announces John Michael “Mike” Watkins as Deputy Fire Chief

"We are super excited to have Chief Watkins join our team here in Goochland County. Mike has a stellar reputation and brings the skills, talents, and leadership abilities we need to continue the Fire-Rescue Department’s advancement, serving our citizens and meeting the future demands in our jurisdiction,” Fire Chief Eddie Ferguson stated. “I have known Mike for many years and worked with him on several regional/state committees and boards and look forward to his help here in Goochland County.”