Family loses home to fire days after Christmas

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg family will spend the start of the New Year looking for a new home.
A fire destroyed the Gordon Avenue home that Ashley Turner shared with her daughter and boyfriend.
Turner spent the last day of the year, sifting through the charred remains of your stuff.
“Tv, dresser, mattress, clothes, decorations,” she pointed out while going through the debris.
She remembered the moments when the fire woke her up from her sleep:
“My bed was on fire, so I ran to the bathroom to try to pour water on my bed,” she said, adding, “I grabbed my daughter, let the dogs loose, ran to my neighbor’s house."
Firefighters responded around 7:00 a.m. Saturday, they add that a candle melted and fell between a dresser and Turner’s bed.
Her bedroom, now decimated. The rest of the home, blackened by smoke damage.
“I was just crying, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know where to take my dogs, I just didn’t know,” she said.
Along with her boyfriend and daughter, they are staying at a hotel - but luckily have a network of people willing to help them out.
One of which, being best friend Jamie Gestwick, who told us, “Ashley is a full-time mom, full-time student, full-time worker. And for this to happen right after Christmas, it’s just a tragedy.”
Gestwick has started an online fundraiser to help her friend.
“We’re doing what we can to help them, but we can only do so much," Gestwick said. "We’re just hoping that the community can help a little bit more just to get them back on their feet to get them what they need. To go into the new year with a fresh start.”
Turner says she’s hoping to clear out the house by the weekend, as they continue their search.
Petersburg Fire reports no injuries in the fire.
