Va Lottery launches ‘Thank A Teacher Art Contest’ for the third year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery is excited to launch its “Thank A Teacher Art Contest” for the third year on Jan. 2, 2020.
K-12 students attending Virginia’s public schools are encouraged to create the artwork that could appear on thousands of thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers in Virginia during National Teacher Appreciation Week from May 4 through May 8.
Online submissions will be open from Jan. 2 through Jan. 31. Winners will be selected from three levels: elementary, middle and high school.
The winners will each receive $2,000 for their school’s art department and a $150 gift card.
“We have been blown away by the talent of some of Virginia’s youngest artists over the last two years, and we can’t wait to bring the program back for another year,” Virginia Lottery Executive Director, Kevin Hall said. “It’s our mission to benefit Virginia’s K-12 public schools, and these special, personalized thank-you notes are another way to celebrate our remarkable state educators.”
Entries for the art contest will be judged by a blue-ribbon panel of various members of the arts community in Virginia. Winning designs will be revealed in March.
